CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. CSX posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in CSX by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.53 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

