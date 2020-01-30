Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

