Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,280 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after buying an additional 336,565 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,794,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 637,302 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.