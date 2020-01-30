Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $135.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $117.66 and a one year high of $138.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.