Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

