Zacks: Analysts Expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MSA stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.20. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1,006.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 266,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,958,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 44.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

