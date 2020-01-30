Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 132,669 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,669 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

