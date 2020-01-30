Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,726 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.