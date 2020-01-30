Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 62,326 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEA opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

