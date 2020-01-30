Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

NYSE:USPH opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $102.92 and a 52-week high of $148.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $55,244.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,458,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.