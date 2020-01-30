Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 437,241 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,772,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

