ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Down 1.7%

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.05, 16,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 14,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.74.

About ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

