Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Trading Up 7.8%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Dolphin Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.