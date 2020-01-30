Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 155,647 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 111,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

