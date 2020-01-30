MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) shares fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEGEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.