Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.12), 340,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 262,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.11).

The stock has a market cap of $272.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider David Warnock purchased 170,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £139,623.04 ($183,666.19).

About Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

