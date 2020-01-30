Brokerages Set Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Target Price at $12.93

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter valued at $1,700,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aphria by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aphria by 44.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aphria by 410.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

APHA opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.78.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

