AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AEGON by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 1,698,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AEGON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 530,745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AEGON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AEGON by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 189,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AEGON during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. AEGON has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

