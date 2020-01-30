AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AEGON by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 1,698,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AEGON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 530,745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AEGON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AEGON by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 189,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AEGON during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. AEGON has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.43.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.