Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 88.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 84.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,522,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 697,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 93.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 797,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 385,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -160.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.