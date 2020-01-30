Analysts Expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will report $174.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $176.40 million. Akorn reported sales of $153.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year sales of $695.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.60 million to $696.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $707.37 million, with estimates ranging from $678.40 million to $743.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akorn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of AKRX stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akorn in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,948,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 117.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,745 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 6,129.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 711,000 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 20.5% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 509,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 438,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 70,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

