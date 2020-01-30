Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,700 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 825,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

