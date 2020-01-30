Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.29 ($3.28).

LON GNC opened at GBX 242 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.27. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Helen Rose acquired 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £352.34 ($463.48).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

