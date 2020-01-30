Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,411.36 ($31.72).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,422.50 ($18.71) on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,948.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,122.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

