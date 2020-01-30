Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 298,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $171.04 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.