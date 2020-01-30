Richard Meli Sells 17,918 Shares of Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) Stock

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) Director Richard Meli sold 17,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$29,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,800.

Lion One Metals stock opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73. Lion One Metals Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.90.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

