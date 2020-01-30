Neil J. Kaback Buys 2,000 Shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Stock

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Director Neil J. Kaback bought 2,000 shares of Cortland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $39,720.00.

Cortland Bancorp stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. Cortland Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Cortland Bancorp worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

