Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $328.10 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.85 and a twelve month high of $334.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

