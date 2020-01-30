James J. Filler Purchases 421 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.24 per share, with a total value of $38,412.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,283,386.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $497.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $95.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.
Several brokerages have commented on CNBKA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
About Century Bancorp
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share
