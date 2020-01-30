Michael J. Ancius Acquires 740 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fastenal stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Fastenal by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.