Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 453.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJW opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 53.56. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

