Insider Buying: Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton purchased 150,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 677,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,420.80.

Shares of UGD opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. Unigold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

