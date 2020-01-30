Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,010,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,015,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $32,800.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $29,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $21,800.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

