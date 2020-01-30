Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Raised by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.40 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

