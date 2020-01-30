Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 575 ($7.56).

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 605.63 ($7.97) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 566.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 599.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. A.G. Barr has a 12 month low of GBX 508 ($6.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 980 ($12.89).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.