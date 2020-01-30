Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $166.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.62 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

