Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Galileo Resources PLC (LON:GLR) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), approximately 1,669,722 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 719,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51.

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

