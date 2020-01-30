Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $34,363.61 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $34,363.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38.

On Friday, November 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 603 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $9,684.18.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78.

MNTA opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

