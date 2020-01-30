Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $34,363.61 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $34,363.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 603 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $9,684.18.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78.

MNTA opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Greencore Group
Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Greencore Group
Fevertree Drinks Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup
Fevertree Drinks Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Direct Line Insurance Group Price Target to GBX 405
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Direct Line Insurance Group Price Target to GBX 405
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Automatic Data Processing
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Automatic Data Processing
Richard Meli Sells 17,918 Shares of Lion One Metals Ltd Stock
Richard Meli Sells 17,918 Shares of Lion One Metals Ltd Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report