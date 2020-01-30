Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in 3M by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 104,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.86. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

