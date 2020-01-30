Raphael Lamm Acquires 30,000 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,670.00 ($33,808.51).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm purchased 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm purchased 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm acquired 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm acquired 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm bought 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm bought 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm purchased 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

Shares of LSF stock opened at A$1.48 ($1.05) on Thursday. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of $983.96 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.54.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

