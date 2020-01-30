Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) Insider Peter Done Acquires 10,150 Shares

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) insider Peter Done purchased 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.96 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,993.25 ($21,271.81).

Shares of CMA opened at A$2.96 ($2.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. Centuria Metropolitan REIT has a 1 year low of A$2.36 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of A$3.27 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.96.

Get Centuria Metropolitan REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Centuria Metropolitan REIT’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) is the Responsible Entity for the ASX listed Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA). CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of 20 high quality metropolitan office assets with a portfolio value of around $1.4 billion.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Metropolitan REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Metropolitan REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.