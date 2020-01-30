Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

