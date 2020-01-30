Sandra Louise Rosch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Director Sandra Louise Rosch bought 2,000 shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$156,800.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$28.12 and a 12-month high of C$30.49.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.

