Sandra Louise Rosch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Director Sandra Louise Rosch bought 2,000 shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$156,800.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$28.12 and a 12-month high of C$30.49.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.