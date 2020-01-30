Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Purchases $49,921.08 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,396,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,570,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 143,725 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

