First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Mickey Layden Purchases 2,400 Shares

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Community by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Community by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Community by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.