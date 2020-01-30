Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Acquires $63,450.00 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

