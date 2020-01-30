Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Acquires $63,450.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sandra Louise Rosch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Stock
Sandra Louise Rosch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Stock
Hersha Hospitality Trust COO Purchases $49,921.08 in Stock
Hersha Hospitality Trust COO Purchases $49,921.08 in Stock
First Community Co. Director Mickey Layden Purchases 2,400 Shares
First Community Co. Director Mickey Layden Purchases 2,400 Shares
Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp Director Acquires $63,450.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp Director Acquires $63,450.00 in Stock
Zivo Bioscience Trading 6.7% Higher
Zivo Bioscience Trading 6.7% Higher
Home Financial Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%
Home Financial Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report