Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 53,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 69,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)
Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.
