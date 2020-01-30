Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 53,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 69,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 668,522 shares of Zivo Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $86,907.86. Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 490,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $78,420.00. Insiders purchased 1,543,676 shares of company stock valued at $203,381 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

