Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Trading Down 1.7%

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Home Financial Bancorp alerts:

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Home Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.