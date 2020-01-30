Intelsat (NYSE:I) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.82

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 16361294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on I shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intelsat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $749.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intelsat by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intelsat by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

