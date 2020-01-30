Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.37

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 2315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.48.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.