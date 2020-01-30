George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Up 4%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.78, 645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded George Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 337.38 and a beta of 0.80.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 0.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

